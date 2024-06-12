Scotiabank Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Strong Sell

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$299.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$299.80 million.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

