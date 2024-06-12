Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARM alerts:

ARM Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ARM opened at 143.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 102.56. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 94.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.