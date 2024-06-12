Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,380 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.41.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

