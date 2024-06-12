Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires New Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 93,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

