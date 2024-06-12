Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.48% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 106,054 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 341,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $2,199,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJRI stock opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $814.33 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.30.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

