Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 152.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,361 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,572,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Nordstrom Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

