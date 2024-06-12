Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $34,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 441,411 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,561,000 after purchasing an additional 266,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 264,632 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FANG opened at $193.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FANG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,846. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.