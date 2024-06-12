Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,749,751,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,960,000 after buying an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,412,000 after buying an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,087,983,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after purchasing an additional 138,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETN opened at $319.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $185.55 and a 1 year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.