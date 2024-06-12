Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE KIM opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

