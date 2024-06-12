Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 2,100 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 13,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $74.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.37%.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

