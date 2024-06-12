Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,784,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535,248 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AlloVir by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 597,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,682,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AlloVir by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

AlloVir Company Profile

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.