Wasatch Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.96.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 513,042 shares of company stock valued at $133,424,815. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.01 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

