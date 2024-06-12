Wasatch Advisors LP Invests $1.22 Million in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 336,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BRC by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 106,550.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 479,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the period. QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRC by 19.9% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 2,477,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 411,231 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BRC by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BRCC opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BRC Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.78 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.15%. On average, analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

