Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Applied Digital worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLD opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APLD shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

