Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 756 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at $78,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $481.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.99. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $500.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 109.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,441 shares of company stock worth $12,112,466. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.09.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

