Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,648 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $3,208,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TJUL opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $26.67.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.