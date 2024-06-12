Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Boosted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $102.54 and a one year high of $154.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.