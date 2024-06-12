MGO One Seven LLC Buys 2,075 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,682 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 3,778.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

