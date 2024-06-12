Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) General Counsel Sells 70,851 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Camire sold 70,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $69,433.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,783.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WM Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. WM Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 671,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

