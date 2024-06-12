iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,707 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $97.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

