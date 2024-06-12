Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

CHTR opened at $276.83 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.