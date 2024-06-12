Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,416 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $170,972,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after acquiring an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after acquiring an additional 429,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 349.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 491,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $120,306,000 after acquiring an additional 382,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $211.50 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day moving average of $237.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,941. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

