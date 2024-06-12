Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $9.64 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Corning by 352,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 161,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Corning by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.