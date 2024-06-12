AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Raised by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in AMETEK by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AMETEK by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after acquiring an additional 33,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $172.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,978 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

