BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 7,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $757.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $777.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $790.03.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.