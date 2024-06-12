Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $555.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $534.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.51. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.13 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

