Sei Investments Co. Sells 13,070 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $38,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $798.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $720.18 and its 200 day moving average is $656.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $798.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.