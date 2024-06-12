Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,637 shares of company stock worth $35,646,552. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

