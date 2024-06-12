Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Graco stock opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $94.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

