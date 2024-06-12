Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 5,175 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Revvity by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

