Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,585,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,372,000. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $997,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $804.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

