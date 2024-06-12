Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 127,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,698,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after buying an additional 48,102 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,035,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $76.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

