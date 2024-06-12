Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $849,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,001 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,188,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,440,000 after acquiring an additional 334,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,740,000 after acquiring an additional 187,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,460,000.

IQLT opened at $39.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

