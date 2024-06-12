Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $337.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,137,246 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.