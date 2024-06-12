VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Position Reduced by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after buying an additional 460,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,260,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,151,000 after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,839,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 464,248 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

