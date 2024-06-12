Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 434 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 84,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after acquiring an additional 126,088 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,678,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,956,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,531,000 after purchasing an additional 175,084 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

