11,252 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.87.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

