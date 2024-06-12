iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

