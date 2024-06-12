Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 3,954 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after purchasing an additional 643,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after purchasing an additional 273,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.