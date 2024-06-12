Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $1.27 Million Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a market cap of $646.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.