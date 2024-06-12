Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,781,000 after buying an additional 873,269 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 729,406 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,504,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

