Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Muna Bhanji Sells 3,870 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Muna Bhanji also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00.
Veracyte Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 105.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Veracyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VCYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
