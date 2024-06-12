Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Muna Bhanji Sells 3,870 Shares

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYTGet Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Muna Bhanji also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of Veracyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 105.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Veracyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

