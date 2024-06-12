DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 745 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $116.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DXCM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

