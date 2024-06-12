First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Director James Lindsey Clark Sells 5,603 Shares of Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Advantage Stock Down 0.2 %

FA opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Report on First Advantage

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. Boston Partners lifted its stake in First Advantage by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 1,042,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Advantage by 3,654.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,027,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,898 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.