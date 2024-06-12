Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.02. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

