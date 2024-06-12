Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Chi-Hong Ju Sells 1,895 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $108,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Chi-Hong Ju also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84.
Ambarella Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after buying an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 121.0% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,689 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ambarella by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Read More
