EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 13,522 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $128,729.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,978,806.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $54,710.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,144.00.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.76 and a beta of 1.07.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

