Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James Sells 6,500 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $605,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALTR opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $96.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,049.67, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,601 shares of the software’s stock worth $15,386,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 960.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,672 shares of the software’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at $2,726,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,430,000 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,070,844,000 after purchasing an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $3,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

