DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells $5,670,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $5,598,000.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Andy Fang sold 66,195 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $9,221,625.45.

On Thursday, March 28th, Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00.

DoorDash Trading Up 0.7 %

DoorDash stock opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $143.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

