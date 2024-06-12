Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells 5,384 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $124,693.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,511 shares in the company, valued at $35,191,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $741.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EverQuote

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.